PATNA: Nitish Kumar, on Wednesday, was sworn-in as thechief minister of Bihar.

This was for the eight time that Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar chief minister.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Bihar Raj Bhawan (Governor’s House) in Patna.

On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took oath as the deputy CM of Bihar.

The swearing-in ceremony came just a day after Nitish Kumar’s JD-U snapped ties with the BJP.

Also read: Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS Delhi

JD-U severed ties with the BJP and announced a new “Grand Alliance” government.

The new “Grand Alliance” government in Bihar comprises of seven parties and independent MLAs.

JD-U, RJD and Congress are the dominant partners in the new “Grand Alliance” government in Bihar.

“We (JD-U) made the decision (to leave BJP). I will not live in the year 2014,” said Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar also urged the opposition parties fight unitedly against the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Also read: Assam-Arunachal border dispute: Six hybrid cows stabbed by miscreants

“I would like the opposition to be united for 2024,” Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar added that he does not see himself as a Prime Ministerial candidate for 2024 elections.

He said: “I am not a contender for any such post (PM).”