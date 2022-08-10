NEW DELHI: Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Raju Srivastava was admitted to the AIIMS-Delhi after he complained of chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym on Wednesday.

Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack.

“Raju sir suffered a mild heart attack while working out. He is admitted to AIIMS, but he is doing fine. He is conscious,” his team confirmed the development to The Indian Express.

Raju Srivastava was working out at a South Delhi gym when he felt uneasy and collapsed.

Raju Srivastava was running on the treadmill.

Even though he is recovering, he is going to be kept under observation for a few days before being discharged.

Raju Srivastava featured in a number of Bollywood films including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya among others.

Later, he took up stand-up comedy and finished as second runner-up in the popular TV show – The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Raju Srivastav also appeared in a number of TV reality shows including Bigg Boss 3, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Nach Baliye 6 and Comedy Nights with Kapil.