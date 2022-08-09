PATNA: JD-U leader Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday, met Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form a new government in Bihar.

The new coalition government in Bihar will comprise of seven parties, including the JD-U, RJD and Congress.

Nitish Kumar said that the new Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar has the support of a total of 164 MLAs.

“There are seven parties, including 164 MLAs, along with Independents in the Mahagathbandahan,” Nitish Kumar said at a joint media briefing with Tejashwi Yadav after meeting the Governor.

“We submitted list of 164 MLAs to governor and staked claim to form new government; he will let us know when oath-taking can take place,” Nitish Kumar added.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yaday, who is likely to become the new deputy CM of Bihar said: “Today all parties and members of Bihar Legislative Assembly except BJP have accepted Nitish Kumar as their leader.”

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Tejashwi Yadav said that BJP allegedly has an aim of destroying regional political parties in the country.

“Across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner, history tells that BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms an alliance. We did see that happening in Punjab and Maharashtra,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said.

He added: “JP Nadda said that they (BJP) will end regional parties. BJP knows only to intimidate and buy people.”

Earlier in the day, Nitish Kumar has resigned as the chief minister of Bihar.

“All our MPs and MLAs are at a consensus that we should leave NDA,” JD-U leader Nitish Kumar said after resigning as Bihar chief minister.

Immediately after submitting his resignation as chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar visited the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna and met Tejashwi Yadav.

Notably, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) headed by Tejashwi Yadav, is the single-largest party in Bihar.