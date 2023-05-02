IMPHAL: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit the Northeast state of Manipur on Wednesday (May 3).

Firstly, he will reportedly interact with the students and faculty of the Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal, Manipur.

He will also plant a tree on the varsity campus.

He will then head to the Manipur University, where he will interact with faculty and scientists of various institutions.

Furthermore, the Vice President is also scheduled to visit exhibition stalls during the programme at Manipur University.

Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey and chief minister N Biren Singh will also attend the interaction programme as guests of honour and functional president.

Moreover, the faculties/scientists of Manipur University, Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Central Agricultural University, National Institute of Technology, National Sports University, Institute of Bio-Resources & Sustainable Development, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research etc are scheduled to attend the interaction session.