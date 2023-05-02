GUWAHATI: In a move to celebrate the cultural richness of the country and its unique traditions, Raj Bhavan Assam under the leadership of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, on Monday celebrated the statehood days of Gujarat and Maharashtra at a programme held at Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

It may be noted that as a part of Central Government’s decision to celebrate the statehood days of different states in the Raj Bhavans across the country, Raj Bhavan Assam celebrated the statehood days of Gujarat and Maharashtra in the presence of respective communities belonging to Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Day was commemorated to celebrate the nation’s cultural diversity and its rich traditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Governor Kataria said, “Essence of Bharat Bhumi lies in unity in diversity wherein from east to west and north to south, we are united historically and culturally with one aim -that is, unification of India.”

The Governor said that linkages between Assam and Gujarat have deep historical and civilizational roots, going back to over four thousand years.

Referring to the mythology, the Governor said that Lord Krishna married Rukmini – princess of Kundil Kingdom in Assam.

He also referred to legendary singer Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika who married Priyambada Patel whose family hailed from Gujarat.

Incidentally this bond which started in bygone days continues to grow with every passing day which proves strong connection between Assam and Gujarat.

The Governor also spoke on the shared commonality between Assam and Maharashtra.

He said, “Our very own Lachit Barphukan had so much of similarity with Chatrapati Shivaji of Maharashtra.

“Both of them were expert in guerrilla warfare and defeated the mighty Mughals.

“Their heroics were largely responsible which helped us in rekindling our national consciousness,” the Governor added.

Stating about Central Government’s policy of ‘One India Great India’, the Governor mentioned about various socio-cultural organizations which are celebrating Assam’s Rongali Bihu in Mahasashtra thereby giving strength to the cultural ties between Assam and Maharashtra.

He said that thousands of people of Assam and Maharashtra are living in each other’s states and are acting as ambassadors of unity between the two states.

Besides, many artistes from Assam live in Mumbai and work in Bollywood to cement the cultural ties between the two states.

Moreover, the Governor said that both Assam and Maharashtra appreciate the shared values with regard to spiritual tourism.

The Governor in this regard stated that thousands of devotees from both the states visit Kamakhya Temple at Kamakhya and Shirdi Sai Baba Temple at Shirdi to take the mutual relationship to a greater height.

Thanking the Central Government for its initiative in enabling the states in celebrating statehood days of others, the Governor said that by doing this, Government has given an opportunity to participate in the celebrations of statehood days of different states.

This step of the Central Government will further strengthen the spirit of national integration and the essence of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, the Governor added.

Kataria also said that the celebration of statehood day is an appreciable occasion to celebrate friendship, unity and mutual bonhomie of different states.

He observed that when the nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amirt Kaal, the celebration of statehood day across the nation will definitely strengthen the foundation of Amritmay Bharat.

The Governor emphasized that this initiative to celebrate statehood day is a great effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose visionary leadership has taken measures to strengthen national integrity and unity.

Celebrating statehood day promotes a sense of unity and brotherhood among the various states of India, and it is heartening to see such initiatives being taken towards this noble goal.

It may also be noted that on May 1, 1960, the former state of Bombay was bifurcated which gave existence to two states – Gujarat and Maharashtra.

First lady Anita Kataria was also present on the occasion.

