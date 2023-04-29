GUWAHATI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is completing its 100th episode, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is all set to organize live screening of the programme at all the Raj Bhavans of the country on Sunday.

In line with this initiative, the Raj Bhavan at Guwahati is also gearing up for the live screening of the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat”.

Media Units in Guwahati under the Ministry of Information of Broadcasting in collaboration with the Raj Bhavan are organizing the special screening of the popular radio programme.

Also read: Mega-push for 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ a gimmick: Report

The Governor of Assam, Gulab Chand Kataria will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Eminent personalities from various fields and public representatives have been invited for the programme.

Apart from this, residents from the state whose work has been appreciated in the previous ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, have also been invited to witness the special screening of the 100th episode.

The first episode of Prime Minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast on October 3, 2014 on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami through All India Radio (AIR).

Also read: Manipur: PM’s 100th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ overshadows political chicanery

Since April 2015, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the monthly radio programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month and the latest broadcast of 99th episode was on March 26 last.

Initially, the broadcast was in Hindi language only, and subsequently, the English version started from January 31, 2016 and Sanskrit version from May 28, 2017. Currently, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is broadcast in 23 languages including 22 Indian languages and English, 29 dialects (25 from North East and 4 from Chhattisgarh) and in 11 foreign languages.

Also read: Ahead of 100th episode, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ reaches 100 crore listeners

