NEW DELHI: Allegations are rife that the promotion of the 100th episode of Prime Minister’s radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ is a desperate effort to increase the listenership.

A recent study revealed that the programme has shown low listening figures and as such government agencies are pushing hard to promote the 100th episode.

The report also alleged that all these are done at the expense of government time and public money.

Notably, ahead of the show’s 100th episode to be aired this on April 30, the Union Government has gone all out to launch a promotional stunt.

The study titled ‘MEDIA IN INDIA: Access, Practices, Concerns and Effects’ published by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), with respected social scientists, Sanjay Kumar, Suhas Palshikar and Sandeep Shastri as advisers and released in November last year, found that at least three-fifths of the Indian population has never listened to Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’.

In a four page section titled, ‘PM’s Mann ki Baat: A Reality Check’, there is elaboration of the ‘very low listenership of PM’s Mann ki Baat’.

“Across the nation, South Indians are the least likely to have listened to the programme, most probably due to the fact that the PM’s address is in Hindi.

“That being said, even in the Hindi-speaking States, popularity/listenership of PMMKB is rather low,” the report stated.

“Even households that have a high media presence (TV, internet, stereo etc), two-fifths had not heard ‘Mann ki Baat’ in the last one year and three in every ten had heard it once or twice,” the report added.

The report further stated that over half of those who have an inclination towards the BJP don’t seem to be listening to Prime Minister’s ‘Mann ki Baat’.

It has been alleged that the massive thrust to the programme, minting of the Rs 100 coin and the constant talk around it may have been felt necessary because the show has a low uptake.

Even over the top op-eds by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and photos put out of ministers attentively listening to the programme have been dubbed as farcical promotion.

