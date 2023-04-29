TEZPUR: In his day-long visit to Sonitput district on Saturday, Asam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the first ever ‘gau kumbh’ organized by Vihangam Yoga institute of Cow Management (A Subsidiary of Vihangam Yoga Sansthan Prayagraj) in association with Rashtriya Gau Dhan Mahasangh at Ghoramari in Tezpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Governor said cows have always been revered in India and they are considered useful and beneficial for humans and the environment.

Due to their nutritional and medicinal properties, the cows are honoured as a mother.

“Through the manufacture and use of cow-based products, not only the economy will be strengthened but also the environment will be purified,” the Governor added.

Kataria also congratulated and hailed the donors and the management committee members for their initiative in organizing the Gau Kumbh.

He emphasized that like Vihangam Yoga Institute of Cow Management, if similar projects are taken up in the right earnest in other parts of the country, phenomenal progress can be achieved in protecting and promoting cows and strengthening the cow-based economy.

The Governor expressed that, India’s rich tradition and culture instill the value of compassion towards all living beings.

This compassionate approach also emphasizes the importance of helping those in need which gives a unique identity of Indian society.

He also highlighted the tremendous medicinal benefits that cows provide before and after their death.

The Governor further said considering the dwindling cow population in the country, it has become all the more important for everybody to take proactive steps.

He urged upon all to inspire and encourage people to establish more gaushalas, promoting the conservation of these bovine animals.

“Through such initiatives, we can ensure that the compassionate ethos of our culture is upheld, and our cow population is given the respect and care they deserve”, Kataria added.

Assam Governor also inaugurated the first cow hostel and cow research centre in Assam and Northeast at the event.

Later, during his Sonitpur district visit, the Governor held a meeting at the circuit house with the deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and other security officials posted at the district.

During the meeting, the Governor reviewed the status and execution of various centrally sponsored schemes.

Besides, he made it a point to take stock of the law and order condition of the district.

Following the meeting, the Governor visited the Chitralekha Udyan and unveiled the newly constructed main gate.

He also planted a sapling in the Udyan.

During his visit to the park, the Governor was made aware of the rich history and cultural significance of the Chitralekha Udyan, as well as the heritage city of Tezpur.

Rangapara MLA Krishna Kamal Tanti, MP Tezpur, Pallab Lochan Das, MLA, Tezpur, Prithviraj Rabha also accompanied the Governor during his visit to Tezpur.

