GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria said Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya established after the name and ideology of the great 15th century saint and philosopher, has been rendering yeoman service in promoting and broadening the life and philosophy of Srimanta Sankaradeva.

Speaking at the fifth convocation of the Viswavidyalaya at Rupnagar in Guwahati on Thursday, Governor Kataria said established in the year 2014, the university has become a powerful tool to facilitate social enrichment with spreading the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Hailing the role of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, the Governor said, “It is always an honour to attend the convocation of the University established in the name of the great man as the university is doing a commendable job of broadening the life and philosophy of the great man.”

Assam Governor, moreover, said the degrees conferred on the students made them special.

He, therefore, asked them to be worthy to their degrees and try their level best to bring about qualitative changes in the society.

He also asked them to be ambassadors and take the role of spreading the life and philosophy of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva far and wide.

He, on this occasion lauded Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha for being instrumental in setting up the Viswavidyalaya which is unleashing a cultural and academic enrichment in Assam.

He asked the Viswavidyalaya fraternity to make special efforts to take the philosophy and teachings of Shankardev to greater heights.

The Governor also said that Assam is a state rich in natural resources.

This holy land inspires everybody to stay connected with the environment along with education for centuries.

He, therefore, appealed to the Viswavidyalaya fraternity to take steps to empower its students to manage the resources carefully and in a planned manner.

Governor Kataria said important events like convocations always produce positive results.

He also asked the Viswavidyalaya fraternity to initiate efforts to leverage the positive results yielded by the convocation.

He also said that the world today is full of new challenges.

In view of this the students who received degrees in the convocation should use their academic knowledge, skills and experiences to overcome these challenges.

Congratulating the students, the Governor appealed to the students that they must not forget that they have earned the degree from a university which has derived its name from Srimanta Sankaradeva.

They must offer selfless services to the society and help it to be an ideal place where humanity will be in full bloom.

He also wished the degree holders for a productive and meaningful career and also urged upon them to contribute to the welfare of the people and development of the nation.

The Governor presented degrees to 23 PhD scholars and 10 M Phil scholars.

Moreover, 452 students were conferred on PG and UG diplomas in the convocation.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh speaking on the occasion as the guest of honour said the Viswavidyalaya has carved a distinct name among the universities of Northeast India by introducing post-graduate programmes in Yogic Science and Naturapathy etc.

He said that the attempt of the university should be to synergise knowledge and skills of the students by introducing add-on courses on Sankardeva so that in consonance with the NEP curriculum, the Viswavidyalaya can go on churning the human resources for a ‘New India’.

Chancellor Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya Bhabendra Nath Deka, vice-chancellor Prof Mridul Hazarika, including a host of other dignitaries were also present in the convocation.

