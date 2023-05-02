GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the official Guinness World Records certificate handing over ceremony for Hemkosh – the largest bilingual Braille dictionary at the BKB Hall of Gauhati University on Monday.

Jayanta Baruah, the publisher of Hemkosh and chairman of Pratidin Media Network received the certificate in the august presence of the Governor.

Congratulating the team of Sadin Pratidin Group for their noble initiative the Governor said the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts have brought this landmark project to fruition.

The values of inclusivity, accessibility, and cultural preservation that this project upholds are of great significance, and will undoubtedly benefit society for years to come.

He also expressed that this momentous effort to conceptualize and unveil the Braille dictionary is an inspiration for individuals to contemplate and create more Braille versions of dictionaries in different languages across the country.

This will undoubtedly empower and uplift the visually impaired community, enabling them to access information and knowledge effortlessly.

He also said that, by making this resource available to the blind community, a new era of knowledge earning and inclusive learning have been ushered in.

This is a remarkable achievement that this has propelled the Assamese society forward, demonstrating that with determination and empathy, anything is possible.

The publisher’s decision to produce this dictionary is a shining example of the positive impact that a single act can have on society.

It sets the stage for future generations to strive for a more inclusive and knowledge-driven world.

It is worth mentioning that, the Braille edition of Hemkosh, conceptualized and published by Jayanta Baruah, the grandson of the Late Hemchandra Baruah, is noteworthy for being the largest bilingual Braille dictionary in the world.

Adapted from Hemkosh’s 14th Edition’s regular dictionary, the Braille edition comprises 90,640 words printed in 21 volumes and six parts, spread across 10,279 pages and weighing 80.800 kgs.

The Braille version of Hemkosh is a continuation of the Hemkosh tradition and includes more than 15 volumes and roughly 10,000 pages.

The programme was attended by official adjudicator for Guinness World Records T M Rishi Nath, vice chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof Pratap Jyoti Handique, Professor of Department of Sanskrit, Delhi University, Dr Bhartendu Pandey, and other distinguished personalities, academicians, journalists, litterateurs, and leaders of various socio-cultural organizations.

