Gino Wolf, a Chihuahua-Eskimo dog mix has been officially named the world’s oldest dog alive by Guinness World Records.

Gino Wolf born on September 24, 2000c was adopted by Alex Wolf from Colorado’s Humane Society of Boulder Valley in 2002.

While most dogs live up to 8-15 years, some dogs even live 20 years but Gino has outlived most of the dogs.

Alex Wolf told the Guinness World Records, “I’ve taken great care of him over the years, and he is still in relatively very good shape… and really cute still, which is surprising considering his age!”

Gino celebrated his 22nd birthday on November 15, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Alex Wolf said that the secret to Gino’s longevity is a healthy, balanced diet and veterinary care.

He said that Gino enjoys activities like taking naps by the fire, munching on salmon snacks, and riding around the neighbourhood in a wagon as he ages because his eyesight isn’t as good as it once was.