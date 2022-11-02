California: A US man from Idaho broke the Guinness World Record of chopping the maximum apples in one minute while bouncing on a pogo stick.

The man succeeded in chopping through 56 apples to break the world record using his samurai sword to slice through the airborne apples in just a minute.

As per details, the man identified as David Rush is a serial record breaker and has broken 250 Guinness World Records.

The records he broke were to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

David Rush posted a video of him breaking the record on Youtube.

He could be seen fighting his way through 74 apples and managing to slice 56 of those.