The Northeast state of Assam has, over the years, transformed into a modern society.

But did you ever wonder, how the old Assam used to look like?

How Assam looked before the infra and population boom?

HERE ARE SOME OLD PHOTOS OF FEW TOWNS IN ASSAM:

Christ Church in Guwahati, Assam before the 1897 earthquake.

Dibrugarh Railway Station in Assam in 1880s.

Guwahati Railway Station in Assam in 1910.

Ahom-era Golaghar in Sivasagar, Assam.

Pan Bazaar in Guwahati, Assam.

Sukreswar Temple Ghat in Guwahati, Assam in 1880s.