Nairobi: One of the last African giant tusker elephants known for its long tusk died at the age of 65 at the Tsavo East National Park in Kenya.

The elephant named Dida died of natural causes, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said in a statement.

The statement read, “We are saddened by the death of Dida who was possibly Africa’s largest female Tusker and a matriarch residing in Tsavo East National Park. She died from natural causes due to old age, having lived a full life to about 60-65 years old.”

Dida has been considered to be a true iconic matriarch of Tsavo. She has been said to be a great repository of many decades’ worth of knowledge.

The statement added, “Those who got to know her through pictures and videos as well as those who had the exquisite pleasure of meeting her in person will remember her.”

Dida was known for her tusks that stretched down to the ground which was quite rare on a female elephant.

While only old bull elephants have tusks that long, Dida was an exception and was one of the most iconic giants of not only Kenya but the entire of Africa.

It may be mentioned that Dida was among the very few remaining tuskers.

Extensive poaching for ivory has declined the elephant population across the world by a great percentage. However, in recent times, poaching activities have declined with very strict actions by governments across the world.