Guwahati: The police in Karimganj district seized 676 grams of suspected heroin concealed in soap cases on Monday.

As per sources, the consignment was found based on specific inputs.

The police had intercepted a vehicle that matched a description present with the police and on checking it, the police team found 676 grams of suspected heroin packed in 52 soap cases.

The consignment was concealed inside the sound box of the vehicle.

The contraband was packed with baby wet wipes packets and was stacked in those cases.

The estimated value is yet to be disclosed and an investigation has been initiated.

It may be mentioned that most of the contrabands in the state are usually brought in from neighbouring countries.