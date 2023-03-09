Guwahati: The Guinness World Records on Thursday recognized a compilation of over 42 lakh essays on Assam’s Ahom general Lachit Borphukan as the largest online photo album of handwritten notes.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar handed over the official certificate of recognition to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a program held at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati where a host of dignitaries were present.

The entries for the Guinness World Records were uploaded in a portal between October and November 2022, the process of which began during the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of the great Ahom commander in New Delhi.

Though the entries were made in over 25 languages, only the handwritten ones were considered for the feat.

After achieving the feat, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to express his happiness and gratitude towards all who had contributed to achieving the rare feat.

“Assam once again enters the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame. This is special as 42.9 lakh handwritten notes on Lachit Borphukan are recognized as the world’s largest online photo album in the world. I salute our youngsters for having shown their affection for their legendary general, Chief Minister Sarma tweeted”

“I thank Guinness World Records adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar for handing over the certificate of records,” Sarma wrote

“I also thank the hardworking students and others in India and abroad for writing tributes on the brave Ahom general,” he added.

Lachit Borphukan was an Ahom commander who is known for his leadership in the battle of Saraighat which thwarted an invasion by the Mughal forces under the command of Ramsingh I.