NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that India is correcting its mistakes and re-scripting history by remembering its unsung heroes.

This was stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said the history of India was not only about slavery but also about its warriors.

PM Modi added that India has started remembering its unsung heroes who were not mentioned in the pages of history written during the colonial era.

He said that India, even after independence, continued to learn the history that was written as part of conspiracy during the colonial era.

“The life of Lachit Borphukan teaches us to rise above dynasty and think about the country,” PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi added: “We bow to the valorous Lachit Borphukan on his 400th birth anniversary. He played pivotal role in preserving the culture of Assam.”

Lachit Borphukan was a 17th century commander and Borphukan, in the Ahom kingdom in present-day Assam.

Lachit Borphukan is popularly known for his leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces under the command of Ramsingh to take over the Ahom kingdom.

400th Birth Anniversary Celebration

A flagship event was held at the national capital’s Vigyan Bhawan from November 23-24 of 2022.

It was the part of the BJP-led Assam government’s efforts to make the war icon a household name in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest at the valedictory function held in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on November 25.

Union home minister Amit Shah was the chief guest for the plenary session at the same venue on November 24 while finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurate an exhibition on November 23.

Several distinguished guests, such as historian Vikram Sampath and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, participated in two panel discussions on the history and legacy of the Ahom kingdom.