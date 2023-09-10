GUWAHATI: The criminal investigation department (CID) of the Assam police, on Sunday (September 10), raided the official quarters of former Bajali additional SP Gayatri Sonowal and rented accomodation of deputy SP Puskal Gogoi.

The official quarters of Gayatri Sonowal and rented accommodation of Puskal Gogoi was raided by the CID of Assam police in connection with the Bajali police corruption case.

Sonowal’s official quarters inside the 10th Assam police battalion (APBn) at Kahilipara in Guwahati city of Assam was raided by the CID on Sunday (September 10).

The CID sleuths searched the residence of both the accused police officer extensively in a bid to recover evidence related to the Bajali police corruption case.

A total of eleven (11) police personnel have been arrested thus far in connection with the Bajali corruption case in Assam.

The arrested also include: former Bajali SP Sidhartha Buragohain, ASP Gayatri Sonowal’s husband Bobby Singh Sharma, DSP Puskal Gogoi, SI Anup Jyoti Patgiri, SI Debojit Giri, ASI Sasanka Das, ABC Injamamul Hassan and two drivers – Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed, Samsing Engleng and Laksh Adhikari.

The Bajali corruption case came under investigation after an areca nuts (supari) trader named Rabiul Islam lodged an FIR, complaining that he was false implicated in a criminal case by the mentioned police officials.

Rabiul Islam also claimed that the police officials had threatened him of dire consequences and demanded several crore of rupees as bribe.

According to reports, the accused police officials had demanded Rs 5 crore from Islam and threatened to arrest him in a false case if he failed to deliver the demanded money.

The case is currently being investigated by the criminal investigation department (CID) of the Assam police.