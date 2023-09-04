GUWAHATI: The criminal investigation department (CID) of Assam police has arrested former SP of Bajali district Siddhartha Buragohain.

Former SP of Bajali district in Assam – Siddhartha Buragohain was arrested on Monday (September 04) in connection with an alleged corruption case.

Earlier, Buragohain was summoned by the Assam police’s CID.

He was arrested after being grilled by the sleuths of CID at the department’s headquarters in Guwahati, Assam.

It may be mentioned here that the former Bajali SP was earlier transferred and his services were attached to the Assam police headquarters in Guwahati.

Bajali DSP Puskal Gogoi, assistant SP Gayatri Sonowal and her husband Bobby Singh Sharma were also arrested by the CID in connection with the case.

Earlier on September 1, the Assam police’s CID detained seven persons, including five officers of the Bajali police and two drivers following bribery charges against them.