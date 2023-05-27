Guwahati: Late on Friday night, Assam police arrested a man, reported to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Nagaon for his alleged participation in the smuggling of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

The arrested individual, identified as Amir Hussain, was apprehended during a raid conducted in Rupohihat.

Sources indicate that Hussain has been involved in the counterfeit money trade for an extended period.

Prior to the arrest, the police had also discovered an FICN printing machine along with counterfeit notes during a search of Hussain’s residence.

He is currently undergoing questioning to uncover potential additional connections or networks related to the counterfeit money operation.

The arrest of a BJP leader in connection with FICN smuggling raises concerns and highlights the need for a thorough investigation into the matter, said locals.

Earlier on Friday night, three persons were arrested by a team of the Nagaon Police with a counterfeit gold Jesus Christ statue in Hojai‘s Doboko in Assam.

The operation was in connection with the recent announcement of the Assam Police against a fake gold racket running across the state.

As per reports, the operation took place at the Namdoboka Pathar area of Doboka in Assam based on a specific input.

A group of people had allegedly possessed the ‘golden’ Jesus Christ with the intention to dupe people worth lakhs.

During the operation, the police nabbed three individuals and found the said counterfeit gold statue of Jesus Christ with them.

The statue was around 1.7 kg in terms of weight.

The arrested persons were identified as Aslam Talukdar, Zubair Hussain, and Iqbal Hussain.

An investigation has been initiated in connection with the seizure.

It may be mentioned that a fake gold racket that allegedly has a nexus with the police is claimed to be behind Assam Police SI, Junmoni Rabha’s death.

While the investigation is still being carried out by the CID and with proceedings for the CBI investigation going on, there seems to be no breakthrough in the case.

Some even alleged that top-ranking cops are involved in the killing and the entire scenario of the current operation against fake gold and FICN is a cover-up to divert the minds of the people from Junmoni Rabha’s death.