Guwahati: In a recent operation conducted at the Indo-Bhutan gate in Assam, the 6th Corps Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) successfully seized a significant quantity of illegal Bhutanese liquor.

The SSB team acted upon secret information, resulting in the interception of a Hyundai Santro car near pillar no 169/5.

During the operation, a suspected smuggler, identified as Tupan Narjari (27), was apprehended for transporting the contraband liquor in the vehicle.

The estimated value of the confiscated illegal Bhutanese liquor, along with other seized items, is reported to be worth Rs 1,47,560/- (Rupees one lakh forty-seven thousand five hundred sixty).

Following the operation, the seized materials and the arrested smuggler were handed over to the Land Customs Station Hathisar Dadagiri for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The 6th Corps Sashastra Seema Bal team said that it has been actively engaged in curbing various criminal activities related to smuggling along the border.

This seizure of illegal Bhutanese liquor indicates that cross-border smuggling is still going on in the region despite strict measures and constant watch.