Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to remerge four newly created districts of the state, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday.

The four newly created districts–Biswanath, Hojai, Bajali and Tamulpur-have been merged will the original districts from where they were bifurcated.

While Biswanath district was bifurcated from Sonitpur district, Hojai was with Nagaon district previously. Bajali and Tamulpur were carved out from Barpeta and Baksa districts respectively.

Chief Minister Sarma said the decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday in view of the EC ban on reshuffling administrative units in the state from January 1 ahead of the commencement of the delimitation exercise to begin in the state.

Assam had 35 districts till the merger was notified on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sarma said that these decisions have been taken because of administrative ascendancy and in the interest of Assam.

“This won’t be permanent. For specific administrative purposes and in the interest of Assam and our society, the decision to remerge the four districts has been taken,” Sarma said.

Sarma, however, added that police districts will continue to remain in the four areas and the judicial set up will also continue to function.

“All other district offices which have been created during the period will continue so that no employee or officer faces any difficulty,” Sarma said.

He said Biswanath, Hojai, Bajali and Tamulpur, each will now be administered from the Sub-Divisional Officer’s (SDO) office which will work in tandem with the deputy commissioner of the original districts.

The Election Commission of India early this week announced the initiation of a delimitation exercise for redrawing the boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam.