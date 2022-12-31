Guwahati: A recent study by IIT-Guwahati has found that certain erratic weather events have impacted the tea yield in Assam to a great extent.

The fear of the impact on tea production is expected to worsen with time.

It may be mentioned that Assam is one of the largest tea producers in India.

A climate vulnerability index now identifies Assam to be one of the most climate-vulnerable states in India.

The IIT Guwahati study stated that areas in Assam where tea is grown witnessed long rainless periods or high-intensity downpours of short duration last few years.

These have resulted in waterlogging and soil erosion in tea gardens.

The study as per a report by The Weather Channel found that between 1990-2019, the average maximum temperature in the state increased by 0.049°C annually.

The report also stated that the state observed an average decline of 10.77 mm in rainfall during the period. This led to the shrinkage of the winter period. In most places in Assam, the winter chills are yet to be felt even as the December month has ended.

The report added that the tea yield in Assam is also sensitive to spikes in monthly average temperatures, with a multi-year study (2004-2013) across 82 tea gardens in the state recording a drop in yield every time the average temperature went beyond 26.6°C.

Overall, these changes in temperature and rainfall patterns have not just affected Assam’s tea-growing seasons but also resulted in crop loss, reduced productivity and low income.

The price of tea sold at auctions has also shown a declining trend of 15-20% across various categories over the last decade. Small-scale tea farmers, in particular, have felt a major blow due to climate change. These consequences are well in line with the results of a 2018 survey of tea-farm workers in Assam, which revealed that 88% of plantation managers and 97% of smallholders thought that adverse climate conditions were a definite threat to their plantations.

The report further added, however, the government has acknowledged the threats Assam’s tea production faces. The State Cabinet has even approved the Assam State Action Plan for Climate Change-II for 2021-2030 to make the state more climate resilient.