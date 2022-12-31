GUWAHATI: The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that 2022’s end and 2023’s start will bring in a dip in temperature of the Guwahati city.

The temperature in Guwahati is expected to reach 11 degrees Celsius on the night of December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023.

It also stated that the next few days in Guwahati will continue to have a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius while the highest during the day is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

The RMC has also predicted fog, mist and gloomy skies during these days.

Guwahatians might have to plan their days ahead as the cold spell on the city has “cast” just during the New Year festive season.