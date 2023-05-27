Guwahati: Student leaders in Manipur have expressed their concerns regarding the actions of North East Live (NE-Live) and “valley-based media outlets”, accusing them of biased reporting and selective omission of tribal voices.

The student leaders have called for a ban on valley-based media outlets and appealed to NE-Live to “uphold the principles” of journalism and represent all perspectives.

According to the student leaders, NE-Live has been selectively omitting the voices and concerns of the tribals of Manipur in their news reporting and broadcasts.

They further alleged that content critical of the state government is deliberately being left out.

The student leaders have urged NE-Live to adhere to the true spirit of journalism by sincerely representing the diverse voices and concerns of the region.

Furthermore, the student leaders have strongly condemned valley-based media outlets, particularly The Sangai Express and ISTV, accusing them of violating media ethics, spreading “fake news, and suppressing the voices of the tribals”.

They accused these outlets of serving as a propaganda machine for the state government.

In response, the student leaders have imposed a ban on all valley-based media outlets and urged the general public to cooperate by reporting any instances of their presence in the region.

The student organisations include Kuki Students’ Organisation, Hmar Students’ Association, Mizo Zirlai Pawl and Zomi Students’ Federation.