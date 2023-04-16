SILCHAR: The police in Karimganj district of Assam have seized a huge consignment of ganja (cannabis).

The seizure of the ganja consignment was made by the police at Churaibari in Karimganj district of Assam.

The Assam police seized a total of 1420 kilogram of ganja from a bamboo-laden lorry near the state’s border with Tripura.

The ganja consignment was on its way to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh from Agartala in Tripura via Karimganj in Assam.

The Assam police has also arrested the driver of the lorry, who has been identified as Deepak Kumar – a resident of Bihar.

“In an anti-narcotics operation, Churaibari WP staff intercepted a truck at Churaibari and recovered 1420 kg of cannabis, which were hidden below the bundles of bamboos,” The police in Karimganj district of Assam said.

It added: “One person has been arrested. War on drugs continues.”