GANGTOK: One taxi driver has been arrested by the police in Gangtok – the capital of Sikkim – with a huge quantity of drugs.

The taxi driver was arrested by the Sikkim police in the wee hours of Saturday (April 15).

The arrested taxi driver has been identified as Buddha Tamang (33) hailing from Deorali in Gangtok city of Sikkim.

The drugs were recovered after the taxi (SK01T1174) was intercepted by the police at old Rangpo check-post.

The taxi arrived at Gangtok in Sikkim from Siliguri in West Bengal.

As many as 425 Spasmo Proxyvon capsules, 200 tablets of N-10, 65 bottles of prohibited cough syrup and cash amounting to Rs 43 560/ were seized from the car.