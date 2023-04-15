GANGTOK: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay has stated that he will step down as the CM if the opposition parties in the state can prove that Article 371F was violated.

Article 371F of the constitution guarantees special provisions for Sikkim.

Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang asserted that Article 371F remains intact, even though definition of Sikkimese people has been expanded.

Earlier, former Sikkim CM and SDF chief Pawan Chamling had claimed that people of the Himalayan state feel betrayed as Article 371F was ‘violated’.

Chamling claimed that Financial Bill, 2023 redefined Sikkimese as any Indian citizen domiciled in Sikkim.

The redefinition of the term Sikkimese has extended same benefits as enjoyed by the original inhabitants to all.

“I challenge all, who have been spreading rumours that Article 371F is violated,” said Sikkim CM PS Tamang-Golay.

The Sikkim CM added: “If people without Certificate of Identification and Sikkim Subject Certificate apply for the post of Assistant Director (IT) as advertised by Sikkim Public Service Commission and if those applications are accepted, I will resign along with the entire cabinet.”

Notably, the SDF and the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) – the two main opposition parties in the Himalayan state have raised objections to expansion of the definition of Sikkimese.

They alleged that Article 371F has been diluted forever.