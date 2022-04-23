Applications are invited for 67 vacant positions under Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 67 vacant technical, scientific and administrative positions in various Government departments.

Name of post : Assistant Chemist in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines

No. of posts : 22

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in any branch of Chemistry OR Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering or Technology from a recognized University/ Institution OR Degree or Diploma conferred by the Associate Institute of Chemist (India) in Chemistry.

Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Name of post : Assistant Geophysicist in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines

No. of posts : 40

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Physics or Geophysics or Geology or Mathematics from a recognized University or Institute; or BE or AMIE in Electronics or Communication from a recognized University or Institute.

Pay Scale: Level- 08 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Name of post : Assistant Director (Scientific “C”) in Andaman and Nicobar Police, Andaman and Nicobar Administration

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Master’s Degree in Botany or Zoology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Biotechnology or Molecular Biology or Forensic Science or Physical Anthropology or Genetics form a recognized University or Institute and

(ii) Bachelor’s Degree with Botany or Zoology as one of the subject from a recognized University or Institute.

Experience : Five years experience of Analytical/Research work in Forensic Science.

Pay Scale: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Name of post : Senior Scientific Officer (Scientific “B”) in Andaman and Nicobar Police, Andaman and Nicobar Administration

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Toxicology or Biochemistry or Forensic Science from a recognized University or Institute and

(ii) Bachelor’s Degree with Chemistry as one of the subject from a recognized University or Institute.

Experience : Three years Analytical/Research work in Forensic Science.

Pay Scale: Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Name of post : Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine) in Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

(ii) M.D. (Forensic Medicine) from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent.

Experience : Three years’ teaching experience in the concerned Specialty after acquiring postgraduate qualification as Lecturer/ Registrar/ Senior Resident/ Demonstrator/ Tutor in a Recognized

Medical College/ Teaching Institution.

Pay Scale: Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC plus NPA

Name of post : Sub Divisional Engineer (Public Health) in Office of Chief Engineer-Cum-Special Secretary (Engineering), Union

Territory, Chandigarh, Engineering Department, Chandigarh Administration

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Pay Scale: Rs. 15600-39100/- (PB-3) + Rs.5400/-(Grade Pay) as per 6th CPC.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in

The last date for submission of Online Recruitment Application (ORA) is 23:59 hrs on May 12, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

