Applications are invited for 253 vacancies by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 253 vacant posts of Assistant Commandants (Group A) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The recruitment will be done through the Central Armed Police

Forces (CAPF) ( Assistant Commandants) Examination 2022.

Name of post : Assistant Commandant

No. of posts : 253

Unit wise vacancies :

BSF : 66

CRPF : 29

CISF : 62

ITBP : 14

SSB : 82

Minimum Educational Qualifications: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree of a University

incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions

established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section-3 of the

University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification.

Age Limit : A candidate must have attained the age of 20 years and must not have attained the age of 25 years on 1st August, 2022, i.e. he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1997 and not later than 1st August, 2002.

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online only by using the website https://www.upsconline.nic.in upto 10th May, 2022 till 18.00 Hours.

Application Fees : Candidates (excepting Female/SC/ST Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay fee of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here