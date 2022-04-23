Applications are invited for various research based positions in National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) which is one of the constituent Centres of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 55 vacant research based positions.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology

With

B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering (or) MSc in Agriculture.

Post Graduate Degree in professional course selected through a process described through any one of the following:

a) Scholars who are selected through National Eligibility Tests-CSIR-UGC NET including

lectureship (Assistant professorship) and GATE.

b) The selection process through National level examinations conducted by Central

Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE,

DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER etc.

Name of post : Research Scientist (RS)

No. of posts : 41

Qualification :

i) ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology With B.E / B.Tech in Computer Science / Computer Science Engineering / Information Technology/ Geoinformatics

ii) ME / M.Tech in Remote Sensing / GIS / Remote Sensing & GIS / Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Geospatial Technology / Spatial Information Technology With B.E /B.Tech in Civil Engineering/Agricultural Engineering (or) M.Sc in Agriculture/ Environmental Science

iii) M.E / M.Tech in Remote Sensing & GIS / GIS/ Geoinformatics / Geomatics / Spatial Information Technology With B.Sc in Agriculture (4 years degree) (or) MSc in Agriculture/ Environmental Science.

iv) M.E/ M.Tech in Computer Science Engineering/Computer Science/Information Technology With B.E / B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology/

Computer Science Engineering

v) ME / M. Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering With BE/ B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering

vi) MSc/ MSc Tech/ M Tech in Geology / Applied Geology With BSc. in Geology

vii) M.E / M.Tech degree in Civil Engineering with specialization in Water Resources/ Hydrology / Hydraulics / Irrigation Water Management With B.E / B.Tech in Civil Engineering

(OR) Integrated M.E / M.Tech degree in Civil Engineering with specialization in Water Resources/ Hydrology/ Hydraulics/ Irrigation Water Management

viii) M.E / M.Tech / MSc in Agricultural Engineering with specialization in Soil and Water Conservation/ Irrigation Water Management With B.E / B.Tech in Agriculture Engineering

(OR) Integrated M.E. /M.Tech in Agricultural Engineering with specialization in Soil and Water Conservation/ Irrigation Water Management

Name of post : Research Associate (RA)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : PhD in Botany/ Ecology/Forestry/ Environmental Sciences / Wild life

biology With MSc & BSc in related subjects

Emoluments :

JRF : The Junior Research Fellows (JRF) shall be paid Rs. 31,000 per month with a possibility to be increased to Rs. 35,000/- as Senior Research Fellow (SRF) after two years, on successful completion and review of research work of the previous two years by a review committee.In addition to the above mentioned fellowship amount, HRA at the prescribed rates in force at the place of posting will be paid, if not provided with accommodation and Medical benefits for self only will be allowed as per extant rules. The fellowship amount shall betaken as Basic pay for this purpose. JRFs are eligible only for casual leave. Maternity leave as per Govt. of India instructions would be available to all female JRFs. Apart from this, the candidates selected will not be entitled to any benefits or concessions admissible to regular employees.

Research Scientist (RS): Level 10 in the Pay Matrix (as per VII CPC) + Dearness Allowance and House rent Allowance as applicable. In addition, the Research Scientists are eligible for medical benefits for self and Leave entitlement as per the rules of NRSC. The candidates selected will not be entitled to any benefits or concessions admissible to regular employees. The above provisions are liable to change/revise from time to time as per Government policy. Research Scientists are not entitled for annual increments

Research Associate (RA): The Research Associate (RA) shall be paid Rs. 47,000 per month and is renewable annually for a total period of two years (three years in exceptional cases). There will be a review of the progress of the work before the renewal every year and the remuneration will be fixed at Rs. 49,000 and Rs. 54,000 for the 2nd and 3rd year respectively. Research Associates are eligible for medical benefits for self, Leave and HRA as per the rules of NRSC. The candidates selected will not be entitled to any benefits or concessions admissible to regular employees of NRSC. The above provisions are liable to change/revise from time to time as per Government policy. Candidates possessing PhD awarded by foreign

Universities/Institutions have to submit its Equivalency Certificate issued by Association of

Indian Universities, New Delhi

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the NRSC website https://erecruit.nrsc.gov.in/eRecruitment_NRSC/ between 25.04.2022 (0000 hrs) and 08.05.2022 (2359 hrs).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here