Assam Career Duliajan Girls' College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Duliajan Girls’ College Assam in 2025.

Duliajan Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. A Master degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. degree from recognized University.

3. Professor/Associated professor with a total service experience of at least 15 years of teaching/ Research in University/colleges and other institution of higher education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic performance Indicator (API) based on Performance Based Appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix III for direct recruitment of Principals in colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 Research Publication in Peer Reviewed or UGC sponsored journals.

6. A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix-lIl at table 2 of UGC Regulation,2018.

7. A relaxation of 5 % marks may be provided at Master levels for SC/ST/PWD candidates. The eligibility of 55 % (or an equivalent grade in a point scale) and relaxation of 5 % to the categories mentioned above are permissible only marks without any grace marks.

8. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D. holders who have obtained the Master Degree prior to 19.09.1991

9. The upper age limit of the candidates is 55 years as on 01.01.2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete bio-data and all supporting self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards and also with a non-refundable Demand draft of Rs. 5000/- (five thousand) only drawn in favour of Duliajan Girls College G.B fund at The Assam Co. Operative Apex Bank Limited, Duliajan Branch, A/C No. 461042010003390, IFSC code: HDFC0CACABL.

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Duliajan Girls’ College, P.O.-Duliajan,

Dist. -Dibrugarh, Assam. Pin-786602.

Last date for submission of applications is 16th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here