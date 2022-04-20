Applications are invited for 145 vacant managerial positions in Punjab National Bank.
Punjab National Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Managers and Senior Managers in various disciplines.
Name of post : Manager (Risk)
No. of posts : 40
Scale of pay : Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810
Qualification :
Essential:
A. Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India
OR
B. Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute (USA).
OR
C. Graduation Degree in any discipline with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate (Institute should be recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time/distance mode will not be considered)
AND
i. Full time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation degree with specialization in Finance /Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Financial Services (PGDBF) by NIBM Pune/Masters in Financial Management (MFM)/ Masters in Finance and Control (MFC) (Minimum 2 Years course with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate)
(Institute should be recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time /distance mode will not be considered
OR
ii. Masters in Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate (Institute should be recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time /distance mode will not be considered)
OR
iii. Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) (USA)
OR
iv. Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute.
Desirable:
1. Certificate Examination in Risk in Financial Service, IIBF
2. Certification Course in Risk Management, NIBM
3. Diploma in Treasury, Investment & Risk Management (DTIRM), IIBF
4. CAIIB with specialization in Risk Management
Work Experience: Minimum 1 year of post-qualification experience in Nationalized or Private Sector Bank/ PSU/ NBFC/Financial Institution as an officer in the area of Risk, Credit, Forex, Treasury and Finance.
Age: Minimum: 25 years, Maximum: 35 years (As on 01.01.2022)
Name of post : Manager (Credit)
No. of posts : 100
Scale of pay : Rs. 48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810
Qualification :
Essential:
A. Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India
OR
B. Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute (USA).
OR
C. Graduation Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate (Institute should be recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time/distance mode will not be considered)
AND
Full time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation degree with specialization in Finance (Minimum 2 Years course with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate) (Institute should be recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time/distance mode will not be considered)
Desirable: Certificate in Commercial Credit, Moody’s Analytics.
Work Experience : Minimum 1 year of post-qualification experience in Nationalized or Private Sector Bank/ PSU/ NBFC/Financial Institution/ Credit Rating Agency as an officer in the area of Credit and Finance
Age: Minimum: 25 years, Maximum: 35 years (As on 01.01.2022)
Name of post : Senior Manager (Treasury)
No. of posts : 5
Scale of pay : Rs. 63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230
Qualification :
Essential:
A. Chartered Accountant(CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Cost Management Accountant- CMA (ICWA) from Institute of Cost Accountants of India
OR
B. Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) from CFA Institute (USA).
OR
C. Graduation Degree in any discipline with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate (Institute should be recognized/approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time /distance mode will not be considered)
AND
Full time MBA in Finance or PGDM in Finance or equivalent Post Graduation degree with specialization in Finance (Minimum 2 Years course with Minimum 60% marks in aggregate) (Institute should be recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/AICTE/UGC and course completed through correspondence/part time /distance mode will not be considered)
Desirable:
1. Certificate Treasury Dealer Course, IIBF.
2. Certificate Course in Treasury Management, NIBM.
3. CAIIB
4. Diploma in Treasury, Investment & Risk Management (DTIRM), IIBF
Work Experience: Minimum 3 years of banking experience in officer cadre with minimum 2 years as an officer in Treasury of a Nationalized or Private Sector Bank.
OR
Minimum 3 years experience of working with primary dealer.
Age: Minimum: 25 years, Maximum: 37 years (As on 01.01.2022)
Selection Procedure : Selection will be through online test and interview.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.pnbindia.in/ from April 24, 2022 to May 7, 2022.
Application Fees :
- SC/ST/PWBD category candidates : Rs 50/- per candidate(only intimation charges) +GST as applicable
- All other candidates : Rs 850/- per candidate + GST as applicable
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
