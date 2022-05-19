Applications are invited for 40 vacant managerial positions in Power Systems Operation Corporation Limited.

Power Systems Operation Corporation Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Manager (Power Systems) and Executive Trainee (Electrical).

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Power Systems)

No. of posts : 15 [ UR : 8, OBC (NCL) : 2, SC : 2, ST : 2, EWS : 1, PwD (OH) : 1]

Pay Scale : Rs. 60000-180000

Eligibility Criteria : Full Time M.Tech/MS/ ME / M.Sc (Engg.)/IDD (Integrated Dual Degree) in the required discipline from recognized University/ Institute with Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical) from recognized University/ Institute. Minimum 65% or Equivalent CGPA in B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) / IDD (Integrated Dual Degree). Discipline – Power Systems or Equivalent.

Name of post : Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 25 [ UR : 10, OBC (NCL) : 4, SC : 4, ST : 4, EWS : 3, PwD (HH) : 1]

Pay Scale : Rs. 60000-180000

Eligibility Criteria : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.)/ IDD (Integrated Dual Degree) in the required discipline from recognized University/ Institute. Minimum 65% or Equivalent CGPA in B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.)/ IDD (Integrated Dual Degree). Discipline – Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical)

Age Limit : 28 years as on 31.07.2022 (Candidates should have been born on or after 01.08.1994). Relaxation in Upper Age Limit:

a. For OBC (NCL) candidates : 3 years (for posts reserved for the respective category)

b. For SC/ST candidates : 5 years (for posts reserved for the respective category)

c. For PwD candidates : 10 years over and above category relaxation

d. J&K Domicile / Ex- Servicemen/ Victims of riots : As per Govt. of India directives

Selection Procedure : The Selection Process consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in the corresponding paper of GATE-2022, Group Discussion & Personal Interview. Eligible candidates will have to appear in the corresponding paper of GATE-2022 i.e. Electrical Engineering (EE).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://posoco.in/ from 00:00 hours on May 24, 2022 till 23:45 hours on June 23, 2022.

Application Fees : SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM/Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. Candidates are required to login to their candidate login section and then deposit non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500/- through online mode only

