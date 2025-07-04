Assam Career Army Public School Narangi Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Army Public School Narangi Assam in 2025.

Army Public School Narangi Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Supervisor Administration and Counsellor in 2025 on contractual basis.

Name of post : Supervisor Administration

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Graduate in case of Civilian or 15 years of service for Ex-Servicemen.

(ii) Should preferably be retired JCO/Honorary rank having administration experience.

(iii) Should be of age less than 55 years at the time of joining. For ESM, it should be 57 years.

(iv) Should have basic knowledge of :-

(a) Handing of master ledger of stores.

(b) Stores, equipment maintenance and man management

Preferred :

(v) Should be security course qualified.

(vi) Adequate working knowledge in Computer.

(vii) Should be SHAPE-I or SHAPE -II (Less ‘S’ factor)

(vi) Good Communication Skills.

(ix) Should not have any disciplinary case against him in the entire service.

(x) Age will be calculated as on 01 Aug 2025.

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate or Diploma in Counselling with minimum experience of three years as Wellness Teacher / Counselor.

Age Criteria. As on 01 August 2025, the age of the candidate should be:-

(a) Fresh Candidates – Below 40 years.

(b) Experienced candidates – Below 57 years

(Minimum 5 years experience in the appropriate category in the last 10 years).

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications (Hard Copy) in prescribed form available at www.apsnarangi.com.

Applicants must send the application form along with a DD for Rs 250/- in favour of APS Narangi payable at Guwahati.

Candidates are to deposit the Application Form (Hard Copy) along with Bio Data/ Resume photocopies of all relevant certificates /testimonials along with one copy of recent passport size photograph for all posts at Army Public School, Narangi, P.O.- Satgaon, Guwahati-781027, Assam by 10 July 2025 till 2:00 pm.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here