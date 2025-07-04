Agartala: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has dismissed claims that his party intentionally boycotted the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed minister Kishore Barman in Tripura.

In a statement issued Thursday, Debbarman termed the allegations as baseless and clarified that the absence of TMP leaders was due to prior religious commitments related to Kharchi Puja.

He stated that most TMP MLAs and MDCs were engaged in their respective constituencies, participating in rituals and celebrations associated with Kharchi Puja, a major cultural and religious festival in Tripura.

“All our elected representatives are occupied with rituals and festivities in their areas. It is an important time for our community,” Debbarman said.

Regarding his own absence, Debbarman explained that he received the official invitation only late on Wednesday night while he was already in transit. “I received the intimation around 9 pm and was travelling at the time. I had informed the Chief Minister about my prior engagements. By the time I arrived in Tripura, the ceremony had already concluded,” he clarified.

He also noted that the cabinet expansion was an initiative of the BJP and that the Tipra Motha Party was not involved in the process.

Debbarman spent the day chairing a meeting of the Tripura Kshatriya Samaj, in line with traditional observances by the royal family during Kharchi Puja.

Reflecting on the broader cultural relevance of the festival, he called for unity and mutual respect among communities. “Many may not know this, but I was born during Kharchi Puja. On this sacred occasion, I urge everyone to spread love and harmony,” he said.

He also addressed online racial remarks often targeted at the indigenous communities of Tripura. “It is painful to see racial slurs like ‘Chinese’ or ‘Mongolian’ being used on social media. Such comments display a lack of understanding of our heritage and identity. Respecting each other’s roots and traditions is essential for peaceful coexistence,” he added.