Applications are invited for various technical positions in Powergrid Corporation of India.

Powergrid Corporation of India (PGCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 75 vacant positions for its Consultancy Project- Comprehensive Transmission & Distribution (T&D) Scheme in the state of Arunachal Pradesh under North Eastern Region. The engagement shall be purely on temporary & contractual basis for a period of 24 months initially or till completion of projects, whichever is earlier. The actual engagement may vary depending on requirement and status of projects.

Name of post : Field Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 25

Essential Qualification : Full time B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.)/ BE(Power Engg.) in Electrical discipline or equivalent from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PwD/ExSM candidates.

Disciplines : Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical).

Experience : Should have one-year post qualification experience of Design/ engineering/ construction/ testing & commissioning etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ distribution management system (DMS)/ sub transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ substations (S/S), etc. Experience in PSU/Listed company particularly in power sector shall be preferred.

Name of post : Field Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification : Full time B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc(Engg.) in Civil discipline or equivalent from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS/ SC and pass marks for ST/ PwD /ExSM candidates.

Disciplines : Civil Engineering

Experience : Should have one-year post qualification experience of Design/ engineering/ construction/ testing & commissioning etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ distribution management system (DMS)/ sub transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ substations (S/S), etc. Experience in PSU/Listed company particularly in power sector shall be preferred.

Name of post : Field Supervisor(Electrical)

No. of posts : 30

Essential Qualification : Full Time regular 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General / OBC (NCL)/EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PwD/ExSM. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed.

Disciplines : Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical)

Experience : Should have one-year post qualification experience of Construction/ testing & commissioning / electrical works etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ distribution management system (DMS)/ sub transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ substations (S/S), etc. Experience in PSU/Listed company particularly in power sector shall be preferred.

Name of post : Field Supervisor(Civil)

No. of posts : 10

Essential Qualification : Full Time regular 3 years Diploma in Civil Engineering discipline from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General / OBC (NCL)/ EWS/SC candidates and pass marks for ST/ PwD/ExSM. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech. / BE / M.Tech. /ME etc. with or without Diploma is not allowed

Disciplines : Civil Engineering

Experience : Should have one-year post qualification experience of Construction/ testing & commissioning / civil works etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ distribution management system (DMS)/ sub transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ substations (S/S), etc. Experience in PSU/Listed company particularly in power sector shall be preferred

Additional Criteria : Candidates having registration in any of the Employment Exchange of the seven states of NER i.e. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland & Tripura only are eligible to apply.

Upper Age Limit : 29 years as on 01.06.2022 (Candidates should not have been born before 01.06.1993 or after 01.06.2004)

Selection Procedure :

Field Engineer : Interview

Field Supervisor : Written Test

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ up to June 1, 2022.

Application Fees :

Field Engineer (Electrical/Civil) : Rs. 400/-

Field Supervisor (Electrical/Civil) : Rs. 300/-

SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

