Applications are invited for various legal positions in Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Assistant Officer Trainee (Law) through Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2022.

Name of post : Assistant Officer Trainee (Law)

No. of posts : 8 [ UR : 5, OBC (NCL) : 2, SC : 1]

Remuneration : Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.40,000/- -3%- 1,40,000(IDA) during the one-year training period. They shall be paid stipend in the form of Basic Pay of Rs. 40,000/- along with IDA, HRA and Perks @12% of basic pay during training period. On successful completion of training and upon regularization, the candidate will be absorbed as Officer (Law) in E2 scale – Rs. 50,000/- 3%- 1,60,000/- (IDA).

Essential Qualification : Full-time Three years LLB or Five years integrated Law course with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA as per the formula provided by the Institute/ University.

Upper Age Limit : 28 years as on 18.06.2022

Selection Procedure : The selection process will include the marks obtained by the eligible candidates in the CLAT 2022, followed by Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ from May 27, 2022 to June 18, 2022.

Application Fees : Candidates are required to login to their candidate login section and then deposit non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500/- through online mode only. SC/ST/PwD/Ex-SM/ Departmental candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

