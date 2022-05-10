Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty on contract basis in the Department of Law.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Department of Law

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : As prescribed by UGC for Assistant Professor in the concerned subject

Salary : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50000/- only per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM in the Department of Law, Manipur University.

How to apply : Candidates are required to submit their bio-data along with supporting documents to the Head, Department of Law, Manipur University during office hours up to May 13, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here