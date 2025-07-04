Guwahati: A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife just 45 days after their wedding, in a case reported from Aurangabad district of Bihar, that police say bears similarities to the recent Meghalaya honeymoon murder case.

According to police, the victim, Priyanshu, a resident of Barwan village under Nabinagar police station limits, was allegedly shot dead by two hired assailants on June 25.

His wife, Gunja Devi, in her 20s, has been arrested along with the two alleged shooters. Police have also launched a search for her uncle, Jeevan Singh (55), with whom she was reportedly in a relationship.

Investigators said Devi and Singh had wanted to marry, but their families were opposed to the relationship. Devi was forcibly married to Priyanshu nearly two months ago, according to police.

“On June 25, Priyanshu was returning home by train after visiting his sister. He arrived at Nabinagar station and asked his wife to send someone to pick him up,” Superintendent of Police Amrish Rahul said. “While he was en route from the station to his home, he was shot dead by two individuals.”

Following the incident, Devi reportedly attempted to flee the village, raising suspicion among Priyanshu’s family members. During the investigation, police reviewed call records and found that Devi had been in regular contact with her uncle. Singh’s call records also revealed frequent communication with the two shooters.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to probe the case. Three people, including Devi and the two alleged assailants, have been arrested. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest Singh.

The case has drawn comparisons to the Meghalaya honeymoon murder involving Sonam Raghuvanshi, who, along with her lover and three accomplices, was arrested for the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi in May during their honeymoon.