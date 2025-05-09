Assam: Man killed by son over local election dispute

Guwahati: A man was allegedly murdered by his own son after a voting dispute during the recent Panchayat elections in Bajali district of Assam.

The shocking crime occurred in the Balapara area and has left the local community in disbelief.

The victim, identified as Bhaben Roy, was reportedly attacked with a sharp weapon by his younger son, Arup Roy, during a heated argument. The altercation stemmed from Bhaben’s anger over his wife, Anima Roy, allegedly not voting for the “Cup-Plate” symbol.

The situation escalated on Wednesday evening, resulting in Bhaben sustaining fatal head injuries. His lifeless, blood-covered body was discovered in his bedroom, with visible signs of violence at the scene.

Following the attack, Arup Roy fled the scene, while his mother Anima allegedly attempted to mislead neighbors by claiming that Bhaben had collapsed due to a health condition. However, local residents grew suspicious and promptly alerted the authorities.

Police from Balapara and Sarthebari, accompanied by a magistrate, arrived at the scene to conduct an initial investigation. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta.

An official investigation is currently underway as police continue their search for the accused.