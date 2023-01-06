Assam Career Office of District & Sessions Judge Bajali Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of Assam Career : Office of District & Sessions Judge Bajali.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Bajali is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Process Server (Jarikarak).

Name of post : Process Server (Jarikarak)

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000 – 60,500 + GP – Rs. 5200/- (PB-2)

Qualification : The candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of HSLC passed and the candidates must have knowledge in official language of Assam.

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on the date of application. The upper age limit will be relaxed by-

(i) By 5 years for ST and SC candidates i.e. up to 45 years as per Govt. Notification No.ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02-09-2020 issued by Department of Personnel, Government of Assam

(ii) By 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates i.e. up to 43 years as per Govt. Notification No.ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02-09-2020 issued by Department of Personnel, Government of Assam

How to apply : Candidates will have to apply in Standard Form of Application (published in the Gazette Part IX of Govt, of Assam) along with self-attested copies of testimonials and three recent passport size photographs and must submit to “The District & Sessions Judge, Bajali, Pathsala, District Judicial Court Complex, Madan Rauta Nagar, Pathsala – 781 325”.

The Last date of receipt of application is 21-01-2023 till 4.00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

