Imphal: Two individuals were arrested and 22 grams of suspected heroin were recovered during a frisking operation conducted by police at Kanglatombi Bazaar under Sekmai Police Station in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as HR Mathanmi (48), a resident of Tanrui Village in Ukhrul district, and S Mery (47), of Khongdei Ngawar in Senapati district.

Police said the operation followed a tip-off about a road accident involving a motorbike at Kanglatombi Bazaar. A team from Sekmai Police Station, including female personnel, reached the site where a man and a woman had sustained injuries.

While preparing to move them for medical assistance, officers observed a polythene packet fall from the possession of S Mery. Upon inspection in the presence of witnesses, the packet was found to contain two soap caps, each with 11 grams of a substance suspected to be heroin.

The two were taken into custody, and the motorbike was seized. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, as amended by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Both individuals were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court and remanded to police custody until July 7.