Imphal: A joint team from the central forces and Manipur police recovered a cache of substantial arms, ammunition, and warlike stores of weapons, including military items, in anti-insurgency operations, official reports said.

The operations were conducted at the hotspots of Thangjing hill of Loilamkot village to Nalon village in Churachandpur District and N.Boljang and zero point of the Kangpokpi district on Monday.

During the raid at the general area of the track connecting N.Boljang and zero point, Kangpokpi, the joint team retrieved one 5.56mm Insas Rifle with magazine, a .22 Pistol with 02 magazines, a bolt action rifle, a short-range Projectile launcher, 5 Improvised Mortars, 05 Pull Mech Rifles, and 10 Mortar Bombs.

The team also found several items from the general area of Thangjing hill of Loilamkot village to Nalon village under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur District.

The items included one AK-47, one AK-47 Magazine, a 12-bore SBBL Gun, one .303 Rifle with Magazine, one .303 Rifle with Magazine, two Rocket (8 feet), three Rocket (5 feet), two Tactical Helmet, a 12-bore ammunition Belt, five bulletproof Jacket cover without plate, a country made Hand Grenade, 5 country made Mortar Bomb, 4 AK-47 live round, 6 AK empty case, 3 SLR empty case, two .303 live round, four .303 empty case, one Wireless Set, one Leather Pouch, 200 gm of Tobacco and some miscellaneous items.

The seized items were handed over to the concerned police stations for further investigation.