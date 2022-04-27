Applications are invited for 3614 vacant posts of Apprentices in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 3614 vacant posts of Apprentices under Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in various trade/disciplines.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 3614

Sector wise vacancies :

Northern Sector : 209

Mumbai Sector : 305

Western Sector : 1434

Eastern Sector : 744

Southern Sector : 694

Central Sector : 228

Educational Qualification :

Accounts Executive : Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce (B.Com) from a Govt. recognized institute/University Office Assistant : Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in B.A. or B.B.A from a Govt. recognized institute/ University. Secretarial Assistant : ITI in trade Stenography (English) /Secretarial practice Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) : ITI in COPA Trade Draughtsman (Civil): ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade Electrician : ITI in Electrician Trade Electronics Mechanic : ITI in Electronics Mechanic Fitter : ITI in Fitter Instrument Mechanic : ITI in Instrument Mechanic Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance

(ICTSM) : ITI in ICTSM Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) : B.Sc with PCM or PCB/ ITI in Lab. Asst (Chemical Plant) trade Machinist : ITI in Machinist Trade Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) : ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade Mechanic Diesel : ITI in Mechanic Diesel trade Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology and Physiology) : ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology and Physiology) Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) : ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) : ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic : ITI in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic trade Surveyor : ITI in Surveyor Trade Welder : ITI in the trade of Welder (Gas & Electric) Civil / Computer Science / Electronics & Telecommunication /Electrical / Electronics / Instrumentation/ Mechanical : Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

Age Limit : Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 15.05.2022. That is, the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should between 15.05.1998 and 15.05.2004.

Concession & Relaxation:

I. Upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates for the trades reserved for them.

II. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation upto 10 years (upto 15 years for SC/ST and upto 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Candidates)

Stipend :

Graduate Apprentice : Rs. 9000/- per month

Trade Apprentice : Rs. 7700/- per month for candidates with 1 year ITI and Rs. 8050/- per month for candidates with 2 year ITI.

Diploma Apprentice : Rs. 8000/- per month

Selection Procedure : Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn.

How to apply : Candidates meeting the above prescribed eligibility criteria should visit the ONGC website www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in and apply Online from 27.04.2022 till 15.05.2022 by 18:00 hours

