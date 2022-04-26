Applications are invited for 310 vacant medical and paramedical positions in Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS).

Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Ayurveda Doctors, Ayurveda Pharmacists and Panchkarma Therapists purely on contractual basis in various hospitals / institutions/ organizations under Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Defence located all over India initially for a period up to 31.03.2023.

Name of post : Ayurveda Specialist (Panchkarma)

No. of posts : 10

Salary : Rs. 75000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential :

i. Post Graduation in Panchkarma from an institution/ university

recognized under NCISM Act, 2020.

ii. Enrollment in the State/ Central Register for lndian System of Medicine

Desirable: 03 years Post qualification experience

Age Limit : Not exceeding 50 years as on the last date of application

Name of post : Ayurveda Specialist (Shalya)

No. of posts : 10

Salary : Rs. 75000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential :

i. Post Graduation in Shalya tantra from an institution/ university

recognized under NCISM Act, 2020.

ii. Enrollment in the State/ Central Register for lndian System of Medicine

Desirable: 03 years Post qualification experience

Age Limit : Not exceeding 50 years as on the last date of application

Name of post : Ayurveda Specialist (Kaya Chikitsa)

No. of posts : 10

Salary : Rs. 75000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential :

i. Post Graduation in Kaya Chikitsa from an institution/ university

recognized under NCISM Act, 2020.

ii. Enrollment in the State/ Central Register for lndian System of Medicine

Desirable: 03 years Post qualification experience

Age Limit : Not exceeding 50 years as on the last date of application

Name of post : Ayurveda Specialist (Prastuti tantra)

No. of posts : 10

Salary : Rs. 75000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential :

i. Post Graduation in Prasuti tantra evam Stri Roga from an institution/ university recognized under NCISM Act, 2020.

ii. Enrollment in the State/ Central Register for lndian System of Medicine

Desirable: 03 years Post qualification experience

Age Limit : Not exceeding 50 years as on the last date of application

Name of post : Ayurveda General Duty Medical Officers

No. of posts : 110

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential :

(i) Degree in Ayurveda from an institution/ university recognized under NCISM Act, 2020.

(ii) Enrollment in the State/ Central Register for Indian System of Medicine.

(iii) 05 years post qualification experience

Age Limit : Not exceeding 45 years as on the last date of application

Name of post : Ayurveda Pharmacist

No. of posts : 150

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential :

i. D. Pharma (Ayurveda) or DAN&P from a recognized institute.

ii. 03 years Post qualification experience

Age Limit : Not exceeding 45 years as on the last date of application

Name of post : Panchkarma Therapists

No. of posts : 10

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential :

i. One year Panchkarma technician course from a recognized Institute.

ii. 03 years Post qualification experience

Age Limit : Not exceeding 45 years as on the last date of application

How to apply : Candidates are requested to submit their application in the prescribed format as per the link https://psurectt.in up to May 5, 2022 ( up to 6 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

