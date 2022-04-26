Applications are invited for various technical positions in Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Software Engineers (ASE) and Assistant Data Analyst (ADA). Selection would be based on the Score obtained by the applicants in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

Name of post : Assistant Software Engineers (ASE)

No. of posts : 144

Scale of pay (CDA) : 7th CPC Level 7 + DA and other Allowances as per CRIS Rules (Basic Pay + DA at the beginning of the scale would be approx. Rs. 60,000 per month)

Educational Qualification : BE/ B.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Information Technology or Computer Science & Information Technology or Computer Applications, or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science – 4 Year degree course). Relevant Degree from an AICTE/ UGC recognized institute, or equivalent qualification as per Govt. of India rules, with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA (55% for SC /ST/PwBD candidates); and GATE Scores as specified. Candidates with ME/M.Tech in Computer Science & Engineering can also apply provided they possess the required GATE 2022 scores.

Age Limit : 22 To 27 Years (as on last date for submission of complete application; relaxable by 3 years for OBC – NCL and 5 yrs for SC/ST)

Name of post : Assistant Data Analyst (ADA)

No. of posts : 6

Scale of pay (CDA) : 7th CPC Level 7 + DA and other Allowances as per CRIS Rules (Basic Pay + DA at the beginning of the scale would be approx. Rs. 60,000 per month)

Educational Qualification : B.E/B.Tech / M.E / M.Tech in any discipline/ M.Sc (Mathematics/Statistics/ Operations Research)/MA (Economics) or MCA or B.Sc (Computer Science Engg-4 year degree course). Relevant Degree from an AICTE / UGC recognized Institution, with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA (55% for SC /ST/PwBD candidates) and GATE Scores as specified.

Age Limit : 22 To 27 Years (as on last date for submission of complete application; relaxable by 3 years for OBC – NCL and 5 yrs for SC/ST)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://cris.org.in/ up to May 24, 2022.

Application Fees : Application fee is Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand only) + GST (18%) + Bank charges (as applicable) for Unreserved/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PWBD and women candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

