Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 90 vacant Group B Combatised (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) positions.

Name of post : Inspector (Architect)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay matrix level-7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) as per 7th CPC

Educational Qualification :

(i) Degree in architecture from a recognized University or Institution.

(ii) Registered with Council of Architecture under Architects Act, 1972

Age : Below 30 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of online application

Name of post : Sub Inspector (Works)

No. of posts : 57

Pay Scale : Pay matrix level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC.

Educational Qualification : Pass Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Government.

Age : Not exceeding 30 years as on the closing date of receipt of online application

Name of post : Junior Engineer /Sub Inspector (Electrical)

No. of posts : 32

Pay Scale : Pay matrix level-6 (Rs.35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC.

Educational Qualification : Pass Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from an Institute recognized by the Central or State Governments.

Age : Not exceeding 30 years as on the closing date of receipt of online application

Selection Procedure : Written Examination + Documentation, Physical Standards Test, Physical Efficiency Test

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the BSF website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in w.e.f 25/04/2022 at 00:01 AM which will be closed on 08/06/2022 at 23:59 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

