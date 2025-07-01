Guwahati: Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by local residents in Katigorah area of Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday, on suspicion of illegal border crossing.

The duo, a man and a woman, were later handed over to police for further investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to officials, three individuals were spotted behaving suspiciously near Katigorah Chourangi. Locals attempted to detain all three, but one managed to escape while the remaining two were caught and turned over to authorities.

Upon receiving the alert, police reached the spot and took the two into custody. A preliminary investigation revealed that the individuals had previously entered India illegally several years ago and had been working as laborers in Gujarat.

Following intensified action against illegal immigrants by the Gujarat government, the two reportedly traveled to Assam in an attempt to cross back into Bangladesh through the Katigorah border.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!