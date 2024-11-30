Guwahati: Another woman in Guwahati, Assam was allegedly attacked by chain-snatchers on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident took place near the Sudarpur area of Guwahati on Saturday morning.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The woman identified as Kanchan Sinha said that two persons on a motorcycle tried to snatch her chain in the Sundarpur area.

Also Read: Assam: Wife, lover held for husband’s murder in Baksa

However, they were unable to do so and hence attacked her with a sharp object (a knife possibly).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They stabbed her on the right hand injuring her severely and fled before locals or the police could arrive.

After they fled, some of the locals recovered her and took her to a private hospital.

The police said that they have begun an investigation.

Also Read: Assam: Two killed as bike crashes into parked truck in Sadiya

It may be mentioned that over the past few days, incidents of chain-snatching have increased in the city.

Most of these cases are being reported from areas where there are lots of bylanes and internal routes.

The robbers usually target women on deserted streets in the early mornings.

Recently, the city police apprehended two food delivery agents for snatching mobile phones.

Last week a similar case was reported from the Downtown area where unidentified men on a scooter snatched a mobile phone from a woman walking along near the Dwarka Nagar area.

Prior to that multiple cases were reported from the Rajgarh area of Guwahati.

The cases are usually reported from the internal areas and usually, elderly women were seen being targeted by the suspects.